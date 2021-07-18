Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Motorcyclist dies in A939 crash involving bike and sports car

By Joe Cawthorn
July 18, 2021, 4:06 pm Updated: July 18, 2021, 11:25 pm
The A939 was closed for several hours.
A 47-year-old motorcyclist has died following a serious crash on the A939 close to Lecht Ski Centre.

Officers were called to the crash between a burgundy Mazda MX 5 and a black coloured KTM motorcycle at around 2.10pm today (Sunday).

The 29-year-old man who was driving the Mazda sustained minor injuries and was later taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital, Elgin for treatment.

The air ambulance was on the scene and the road was closed off for a number of hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who could have dashcam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Scott Deans of the Road Policing Department said: “Our thoughts at this sad time are with the families of those involved in this collision.

“We have spoken to several witnesses but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash cam footage of the incident and has not contacted the police to do so on telephone number 101, quoting incident number 2026 of the 18th July”.

