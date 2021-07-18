Motorcyclist dies in A939 crash involving bike and sports car

A 47-year-old motorcyclist has died following a serious crash on the A939 close to Lecht Ski Centre.

Officers were called to the crash between a burgundy Mazda MX 5 and a black coloured KTM motorcycle at around 2.10pm today (Sunday).

The 29-year-old man who was driving the Mazda sustained minor injuries and was later taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital, Elgin for treatment.

The air ambulance was on the scene and the road was closed off for a number of hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who could have dashcam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Scott Deans of the Road Policing Department said: “Our thoughts at this sad time are with the families of those involved in this collision.

“We have spoken to several witnesses but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash cam footage of the incident and has not contacted the police to do so on telephone number 101, quoting incident number 2026 of the 18th July”.