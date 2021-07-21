Daring singletons from north and north-east wanted for new series of Naked Attraction

Channel 4 is looking for a new batch of singletons to bare all on their hit show, Naked Attraction.

The show is entering its seventh series and producers are keen to feature more contestants from across the north and north-east of Scotland.

Naked Attraction aims to strip back, literally, the difficulties and confusion surrounding modern dating.

It asks what people are truly attracted to in a completely unfiltered situation.

Executive producer Darrell Olsen said: “We’re excited to be back looking for a new batch of contestants!

“In these times I think many people are keen to find love and what better way than dating in reverse and starting off naked!?”

How does the show work?

A hopeful singleton selects someone to date from six naked hopefuls based purely on the power of naked attraction.

Each stands in their own individual coloured pod and their bodies are gradually revealed from the bottom up in all their glory.

In each round, the picker eliminates one of the nude hopefuls, and only then is their face revealed.

The singleton will then go on a date with the last person standing, after revealing their own birthday suit.

We’ve got a pod with your name on it… all you have to do is apply😏https://t.co/SUxnWUDUg6#NakedAttraction pic.twitter.com/3UnYnQQ6YA — Naked Attraction (@C4Naked) June 15, 2021

Naked Attraction is presented by Anna Richardson, who helps contestants whittle down their options.

If you’ve been unlucky in love and want to give the show a try, you can apply here.

Filming for the new series will start in autumn this year, in line with the Coronavirus guidance at the time.