Police hunt man after ‘offensive material’ was scraped on number of vehicles in Aberdeenshire

A spate of car vandalisms in Aberdeenshire have sparked a public police appeal for information.

Police say “offensive material” was scraped on a number of vehicles in Fraserburgh during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The incidents took place on Union Grove, Dennyduff Road, Hillcrest, West Road and Shore Street between 3.15am and 4am on July 21.

The suspect is a man between 18 and 25 with dark hair who was seen wearing a light coloured hoodie, dark tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe and carrying a backpack.

Constable Neale Gawthorpe, from Fraserburgh Community Policing, said: “A number of car owners have had their vehicles damaged and we are asking for the public’s help to trace the man responsible.

“I would ask if you were in any of the areas mentioned and noticed anyone acting suspicious that you get in contact with police.

“If there is anyone who has possible dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist with our investigation, please come forward to speak to officers.”

Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 2119 of July 22.