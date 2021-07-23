Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Police hunt man after ‘offensive material’ was scraped on number of vehicles in Aberdeenshire

By Ellie Milne
July 23, 2021, 3:14 pm Updated: July 23, 2021, 3:59 pm
Post Thumbnail

A spate of car vandalisms in Aberdeenshire have sparked a public police appeal for information.

Police say “offensive material” was scraped on a number of vehicles in Fraserburgh during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The incidents took place on Union Grove, Dennyduff Road, Hillcrest, West Road and Shore Street between 3.15am and 4am on July 21.

The suspect is a man between 18 and 25 with dark hair who was seen wearing a light coloured hoodie, dark tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe and carrying a backpack.

Constable Neale Gawthorpe, from Fraserburgh Community Policing, said: “A number of car owners have had their vehicles damaged and we are asking for the public’s help to trace the man responsible.

“I would ask if you were in any of the areas mentioned and noticed anyone acting suspicious that you get in contact with police.

“If there is anyone who has possible dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist with our investigation, please come forward to speak to officers.”

Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 2119 of July 22.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]