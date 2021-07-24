Motorcyclist killed in crash on A939 near Lecht named

A motorcyclist killed in a crash with a sports car near the Lecht has been named by police as George Taylor.

The 47-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on Sunday July 18.

Mr Taylor, from Ellon in Aberdeenshire, died when his black KTM motorcycle was involved in a crash with a Burgandy Mazda MX-5 on the A939 Cock Bridge to Tomintoul road.

The 29-year-old man who was driving the Mazda sustained minor injuries and was later taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital, Elgin for treatment.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Sergeant Scott Deans of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the family as enquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue.”

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with relevant dash cam footage who has not yet contacted officers, to please call us via 101, quoting reference number 2026 of the July 18.”