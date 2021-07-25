News / Aberdeenshire Man charged after car gets stuck in sand in Stonehaven By Lauren Robertson July 25, 2021, 3:33 pm Updated: July 25, 2021, 3:57 pm A man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences. A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged incident in Stonehaven. Police say he has been charged in connection “with a number of road traffic offences”. The alleged incident took place in the Old Pier area of Stonehaven. An investigation was launched after a car became stuck in sand. The incident occurred at around 10pm on Friday, July 23. A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that a 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a number of road traffic offences, following an incident in the Old Pier area of Stonehaven. “Inquiries were carried out by officers after a car became stuck in the sand.” The man will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, July 26. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man arrested after pedestrians struck on Blackpool promenade Man charged after death in Fife Man charged after two-vehicle crash on A82 near Torlundy Man and woman arrested following reported assault at Aberdeenshire nursery