News / Aberdeenshire Driver of car stuck in sand at Stonehaven harbour was banned from driving By David McPhee July 26, 2021, 5:19 pm Updated: July 26, 2021, 5:21 pm Video of Andrew Dinan's car getting stuck in the sand at Stonehaven went viral A man who unwittingly created "a public spectacle" after he got his souped-up racing car stuck in the sand at Stonehaven harbour has appeared in court. Andrew Dinan, 25, admitted driving his bright yellow Nissan at the beachfront on Friday evening while disqualified from driving and without insurance. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the car was being photographed on the sand when it got stuck fast – much to the delight of onlookers.