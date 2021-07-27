Have-a-go hero kicked unconscious after trying to help youth

A would-be have-a-go hero was kicked in the head and knocked unconscious when he tried to help a youth who had been threatened.

The youngster had been playing football in Inverurie with a pal when Sandy Stewart approached with a group of nine other teens and demanded he apologise to his friend by kissing his feet.

The confrontation ended when the youth ran to the nearby Commercial Inn pub, where he asked two older bystanders for help.