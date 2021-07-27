News / Aberdeenshire Man had sex with 16-year-old step-daughter and discussed marrying her By Danny McKay July 27, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: July 27, 2021, 7:38 pm Aberdeen Sheriff Court. A man has been handed unpaid work after having sex with his step-daughter and even discussing getting married. The man, in his mid 40s, had sex with the girl, once she turned 16, on a weekly basis in Aberdeenshire after first entering into a relationship with her mother when she was just eight. The accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, would leave love bites on her neck and make her promise not to tell anyone. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]