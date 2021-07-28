Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021
News / Aberdeenshire

Amber weather warning downgraded for north-east – but more rain on the way

By Daniel Boal
July 28, 2021, 5:42 pm Updated: July 28, 2021, 5:43 pm
Heavy rain caused many roads across the region to flood today

The amber rain warning for the north-east has been downgraded as conditions continue to improve.

The region had been braced for heavy rain and thunder until late tonight, but the Met Office has now scaled back its warning, putting Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire on a yellow alert.

However, this morning the heavy downpours caused major disruption, with localised flooding and power outages in some communities.

The yellow warning is in place until 2am tomorrow.

In the Highlands, the amber warning remains in place until 11pm tonight.

Aberdeenshire Council said that while flood alerts for much of the region remain in place, the “greatest period of risk” has passed.

A spokeswoman said that in Stonehaven – which has frequently flooded in recent years – flood barriers would remain in place until tomorrow morning at least.

Stonehaven was braced for flooding, with residents putting out sandbags to protect their homes. Pic: Kath Flannery/DCT Media

Flooding and power outages

Throughout the morning there was significant disruption on the roads across the north-east.

The Covid vaccination clinic at Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre was also closed due to flooding, but Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed it has since reopened. However, the rest of the centre remains shut to visitors.

A spokeswoman from Aberdeen City Council said the authority was still dealing with some isolated flooding, but water was subsiding.

She added: “We will continue to monitor the weather and also river levels in case of higher amounts of water coming off the hills.

“Thanks for your patience while the final flooding incidents and clean-up work is on-going.”

A section of the B993 Keithhall Road, under the railway bridge at Inverurie was flooded. Pic: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

Weather experts warn more poor weather is yet to come.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has warned that more “extreme” rainfall is likely to continue into Thursday.

Areas such as Findhorn, Moray, Nairn and Speyside, Easter Ross and the Great Glen, Wester Ross and parts of Caithness and Sutherland are expected to be among the worst hit.

In one area of Dundee, more rain fell in a three hour period than in an average July.

A Sepa spokesman said: “Due to the nature of thundery showers, it’s hard to pinpoint exactly where will be worst hit, but what we do know is that it can happen quickly and can be highly localised.”

Silversands Campsite was hit by the rain. Picture: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Be careful, take precautions

While the weather warnings are in place Sepa has warned against camping near water or partaking in activities such as swimming or canoeing.

The spokesman added: “16 regional flood alerts and 3 flood warnings have been issued, and people living and working in affected areas are advised to plan their journeys and consider the steps they need to take now to be prepared, including keeping flood protection products, like sandbags, in place in high-risk areas.

“We would encourage the public to remain vigilant, especially in isolated, low lying agricultural areas susceptible to flooding.”

Stay up to date with regional flood news at sepa.org.uk/floodupdates.

