Braemar Castle to host outdoor village showcasing Scottish produce this weekend

Braemar Castle will provide a dramatic backdrop to an outdoor village featuring dozens of independent producers this weekend.

On Saturday (July 31) an outdoor village open to the public at Braemar Castle from 10am until 4pm.

Running until Sunday, it is one of the 17th century landmark’s many exciting fundraising events – featuring 50 of Scotland’s finest local producers, makers and creators.

Organisers are hoping to welcome visitors from across the UK and introduce them to some of Scotland’s exceptional offerings.

Catriona Skene, events coordinator at Braemar Castle, said: “Working alongside Exclusively Highlands to bring this wonderful array of producers to Braemar Castle has been a joy and we are very excited about the wide range of independent Scottish producers supporting this event.”

There is something for everyone, with hand crafted kilt pins, hand poured candles, clothes, teddy bears, jewellery, and tweed accessories on offer.

Food and drink stalls will also be available throughout the weekend, from the likes of Holy Moly Bakes, Woodmill Game, Ellon Gin and Heilan Brew Coffee Co.

Director of Exclusively Highlands, said: “There will be a superb range of cheese, gin, game, seafood, pies, venison, fudge, marshmallows and a wonderfully unique collection of jewellery, art, ceramics, ironwork, tweed accessories, textiles, teddy bears, candles & diffusers together with fabulous worked silks & wool – all lovingly handmade in Scotland. This event is not to be missed.”

Ambitious plans for Braemar Castle

Braemar is the only castle in the UK which is under community management and the village has been preparing it to be a five star visitor attraction for the past 14 years.

Entry to the outdoor village is £2.50 with all the money raised going towards the community charity’s campaign Raising the Standard to fund the castle’s £1.6 million conservation and re-development project.

Braemar Community Limited has announced a series of fundraising events throughout summer which celebrate traditional aspects of the local culture.

Last week they held an online event, Steps in Time, to challenge people from all over the world to “dance their socks off” in a world record attempt.

The team has already raised £600,000 in gifts from individuals, trusts and companies and received support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Raising the Standard will help Braemar Castle to further develop its vision for community engagement and learning by offering more diverse activities and engaging with more groups across Aberdeenshire.