Walkers urged to check for deer stalking before heading for the hills

NatureScot is urging hillwalkers to check for deer stalking information before setting out on their hikes.

The Heading for the Scottish Hills website provides details on deer stalking on estates to help walkers avoid disturbing the stalks.

Although summer and autumn are favourite seasons for hillwalking they are also important for deer stalking.

Deer stalking contributes to the rural economy and helps protect woodland and other habitats.

With more people enjoying hillwalking and the great outdoors after restrictions eased, NatureScot is urging people to be aware of the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

Fiona Cuninghame, NatureScot recreation, access and paths officer, said: “So many people are enjoying Scotland’s amazing hills more than ever following this difficult year.

“Some people may be discovering the joys of exploring our hills and mountains for the first time which is fantastic – but it’s also important to bear in mind that this can be a very busy time for land managers.”

Advice on safe and accessible routes

The website details where and when stag stalking is taking place on each estate and who to contact for more information. It also provides routes for walkers that are always accessible, safe and not in the way of stalking.

Tom Turnbull, chairman of the association of deer management groups, explained they have been involved with Heading for the Scottish Hills for more than 20 years.

He said: “We would like to see this resource as the ‘go to’ source of information for people taking recreational access in the Highlands of Scotland and are pleased that an increasing number of land managers are signing up.

“Given that we are anticipating and experiencing much higher visitor numbers to our hills this year – and that is a good thing – information such as this is vital so that deer managers can deliver their culls safely and with minimal disturbance.”