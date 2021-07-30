Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘New’ Jimmy Chung’s Chinese buffet to open in Elgin

By Kirstin Tait
July 30, 2021, 6:28 pm Updated: July 30, 2021, 8:01 pm
The sign appearing for the new Jimmy Chung's.
A new Chinese buffet is due to open in Elgin.

A sign appeared on Friday outside a former restaurant on Greyfriars Street in Elgin to alert passers by of a ‘New’ Jimmy Chung’s restaurant.

A previous restaurant of the same name was closed on Greyfriars Street in 2018.

The restaurant will replace Asian restaurant Green Mango and is due to open “in a few weeks” according to New Jimmy Chung’s staff.

As well as dining in, fans of the new Chinese buffet will be able to order their favourite plates to their front door.

According to the New Jimmy Chung’s website, customers can order “all your favourite dishes and many more delicious options” ranging from fried rice, sweet and sour to curry dishes and chop suey.

As expected, the menu is extensive with prices ranging from £2 to £5.20 per item, with set meals ranging between £21.50 and £41 – dependent on the amount of people.

Green Mango closure

The news came as a shock to loyal customers of the Green Mango Restaurant who didn’t publicly announce their closure, but wrote to social media on May 28 to delay their reopening post-Covid.

Their statement at the time read: “We are sorry to announce that we will be delaying the reopening of the restaurant due to circumstances.

“For those who have bought vouchers from us, you will be entitled to make a claim.

“Thank you for your patience, keep safe, always.”

