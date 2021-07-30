‘New’ Jimmy Chung’s Chinese buffet to open in Elgin

A new Chinese buffet is due to open in Elgin.

A sign appeared on Friday outside a former restaurant on Greyfriars Street in Elgin to alert passers by of a ‘New’ Jimmy Chung’s restaurant.

A previous restaurant of the same name was closed on Greyfriars Street in 2018.

The restaurant will replace Asian restaurant Green Mango and is due to open “in a few weeks” according to New Jimmy Chung’s staff.

As well as dining in, fans of the new Chinese buffet will be able to order their favourite plates to their front door.

According to the New Jimmy Chung’s website, customers can order “all your favourite dishes and many more delicious options” ranging from fried rice, sweet and sour to curry dishes and chop suey.

As expected, the menu is extensive with prices ranging from £2 to £5.20 per item, with set meals ranging between £21.50 and £41 – dependent on the amount of people.

Green Mango closure

The news came as a shock to loyal customers of the Green Mango Restaurant who didn’t publicly announce their closure, but wrote to social media on May 28 to delay their reopening post-Covid.

Their statement at the time read: “We are sorry to announce that we will be delaying the reopening of the restaurant due to circumstances.

“For those who have bought vouchers from us, you will be entitled to make a claim.

“Thank you for your patience, keep safe, always.”