Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Road reopens following incident on A90 near Boddam

By Denny Andonova
July 31, 2021, 8:23 am Updated: July 31, 2021, 11:34 am
The A90 has been closed at Boddam.
An Aberdeenshire road has reopened following an incident on the A90 near Boddam.

Emergency services were called to the scene after receiving reports of an incident at around 12.10am.

There is currently no information with regards to the nature of the incident.

The A90 was closed in both directions from the Invernettie roundabout to the Cruden Bay junction at 3.20am.

The road remained restricted to traffic for around six hours, with road diversions in place to allow officers to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police confirmed the A90 has now reopened.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to an incident on the A90 near Boddam at 12.10am and the road was closed at 3.20am.

“The road was reopened at around 9.30am.”

More to follow.

