Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Cyclist rescued from water after falling over bridge near Portsoy

By Denny Andonova
August 1, 2021, 3:03 pm Updated: August 1, 2021, 3:25 pm
Emergency services were called to an incident near Portsoy at around 10.55am yesterday.
Emergency services were called to an incident near Portsoy at around 10.55am yesterday.

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after plunging into an Aberdeenshire burn.

Emergency services raced to the Burn of Boyne, at Scottsmill Bridge, near Portsoy, after the alarm was raised at about 10.50am on Saturday.

Two boat teams, as well as four pump appliances, an aerial appliance and a life rescue team were sent to the incident to pull the cyclist to safety.

A coastguard rescue team and police were also called to assist with the rescue just off the B9139 Inverboyndie to Portsoy road.

The man was pulled out of the river at about 12.15pm and taken to hospital by ambulance.

A police spokesman said: “We received report of a male cyclist coming off the road and falling in the water at Scottsmill Bridge on the B9139 near Portsoy.

“Emergency services, including the coastguard and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, attended and the man was taken by ambulance to hospital.”

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 10.57am. Two boat teams were sent to the scene, as well as four pumping appliances, an aerial appliance and a life rescue team.

“We got the stop message 12.17pm.”

A coastguard spokesman added: “We received a call about a man, who had fallen into the river at 10.55am.

“Coastguard rescue teams were asked to assist emergency services with a cyclist who had fallen in the river bank after leaving the B9139 at Scottsmill Bridge.

“He was recovered back to road and taken to hospital.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]