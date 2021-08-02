Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Investigation to probe death of prisoner at HMP Grampian

By David Mackay
August 2, 2021, 11:05 am Updated: August 2, 2021, 11:58 am
HMP Grampian
HMP Grampian

An investigation will be held following the death of a prisoner at HMP Grampian.

Tracey Aird was being held at the Peterhead jail after being remanded in custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last year.

The Scottish Prison Service has now confirmed that the 47-year-old died at the prison on July 27.

The circumstances of her death are not known.

Legal rules dictate that a fatal accident inquiry must be held to investigate the death of anyone being held in custody.

A Scottish Prison Service statement read: “Tracey Aird, 47, a prisoner from HMP Grampian has died on July 27.

“She was remanded at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in 2021. Police have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“A fatal accident inquiry will be held in due course.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal