New appeal for missing man Mark Russell, last seen at Aberdeenshire home on July 24

Police have issued a new appeal for an Aberdeenshire man who was last seen at his home more than a week ago.

Mark Russell, 45, was reported missing on Wednesday July 28, but had last been seen in Crimond the previous Saturday.

He has not been in touch with family or friends since, which police describe as out of character for him.

Mr Russell is white and 5ft 11in tall. He has a medium build with short, brown hair.

He also has a piercing in his left eyebrow, tattoos on both arms and has both ears pierced.

Peterhead links

Officers have also highlighted Mr Russell‘s links to the Peterhead area.

Chief Inspector Jamie Harrison, Area Commander for North Aberdeenshire said: “As time passes, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Mark’s safety and wellbeing.

“Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries and searches to trace him in and around the Crimond area, however we have not yet managed to locate him. Local officers have been assisted by specialist search advisors.

“We have received details of other potential sightings of Mark which we are working to establish if they are indeed him.

“We know that he has close links to the Peterhead area and we have been liaising with our colleagues in that area to establish if he has travelled there.”

Anyone with information that could lead to Mr Russell being traced is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 1960 of July 28.