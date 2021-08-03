Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021
News / Aberdeenshire

New appeal for missing man Mark Russell, last seen at Aberdeenshire home on July 24

By Craig Munro
August 3, 2021, 4:42 pm Updated: August 3, 2021, 4:45 pm
Mark Russell has been missing since Saturday, July 24.
Police have issued a new appeal for an Aberdeenshire man who was last seen at his home more than a week ago.

Mark Russell, 45, was reported missing on Wednesday July 28, but had last been seen in Crimond the previous Saturday.

He has not been in touch with family or friends since, which police describe as out of character for him.

Mr Russell is white and 5ft 11in tall. He has a medium build with short, brown hair.

He also has a piercing in his left eyebrow, tattoos on both arms and has both ears pierced.

Peterhead links

Officers have also highlighted Mr Russell‘s links to the Peterhead area.

Chief Inspector Jamie Harrison, Area Commander for North Aberdeenshire said: “As time passes, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Mark’s safety and wellbeing.

“Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries and searches to trace him in and around the Crimond area, however we have not yet managed to locate him. Local officers have been assisted by specialist search advisors.

“We have received details of other potential sightings of Mark which we are working to establish if they are indeed him.

“We know that he has close links to the Peterhead area and we have been liaising with our colleagues in that area to establish if he has travelled there.”

Anyone with information that could lead to Mr Russell being traced is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 1960 of July 28.

