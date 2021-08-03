News / Aberdeenshire School janitor caught four times over the drink-drive limit By David McPhee August 3, 2021, 5:09 pm Updated: August 3, 2021, 7:34 pm Kenneth Mullan was a janitor at Aboyne Academy A school janitor who got behind the wheel after being sent home from work for smelling of booze has been banned from the roads. Kenneth Mullan, 51, was told to leave Aboyne Academy after a colleague detected alcohol on his breath at 10am on November 13 last year and reported it to the deputy headmaster. It was soon noticed his car was missing from the staff car park and the police were called. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]