Pervert who spied on man in toilet placed on sex offenders register

A pervert who “covertly” filmed another man using the toilet by sliding his iPhone under a cubicle partition has been put on the sex offenders register.

Innes Skene, 23, entered a shared toilet block on Inverurie’s Keithhall Road on the morning of May 24 and went into one of the cubicles.

A man in the neighbouring cubicle glanced down and noticed an iPhone being slid under the wall partition and pointing up at him.