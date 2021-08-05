News / Aberdeenshire Pervert who spied on man in toilet placed on sex offenders register By David McPhee August 5, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 5, 2021, 1:14 pm Innes Skene leaving court. A pervert who “covertly” filmed another man using the toilet by sliding his iPhone under a cubicle partition has been put on the sex offenders register. Innes Skene, 23, entered a shared toilet block on Inverurie’s Keithhall Road on the morning of May 24 and went into one of the cubicles. A man in the neighbouring cubicle glanced down and noticed an iPhone being slid under the wall partition and pointing up at him. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]