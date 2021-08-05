North and north-east issued with yellow warnings for rain and thunderstorms

The Highlands and north-east have been issued with two separate yellow warnings for rain and thunderstorms by the Met Office.

The first warning, which covers a majority of the north-east, will come into effect at midnight on Thursday and is due to last until 2pm on Friday.

It says the area – which includes Aberdeen and most of Aberdeenshire, as well as parts of eastern Moray – will receive persistent heavy rain for most of the day.

Thunderstorms have been forecast in Aberdeen from 11am to 5pm on Friday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warnings are in force Thursday -Saturday ⚠️ Thunderstorms and Rain across most northern areas For more details 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/kWJeZ98zW1 — Met Office (@metoffice) August 5, 2021

This may result in some local flooding and travel disruption, as rainwater collects on roads and train services are impacted.

A small patch of the southern Highlands will also be covered by Friday’s thunderstorm warning, which affects most of mainland Great Britain between Fort William and Nottingham and will last from 4am until a minute before midnight.

On Saturday, that thunderstorm warning will stretch to include the entirety of mainland Scotland, as well as most of the Inner Hebrides.

This warning will also come into effect at 4am and last until a minute before midnight.

The Met Office website forecasts: “Heavy, slow-moving showers, some thundery, may cause travel disruption and flooding in a few places.”

Flooding and lightning strikes may cause delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, while the same conditions may cause damage to homes and businesses.

More information about the warnings over the next few days can be found on the Met Office website here.