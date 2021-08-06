News / Aberdeenshire Council calls cops on abusive man after partner barricades herself in bathroom By David McPhee August 6, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 6, 2021, 12:09 pm Ryan Moar appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Aberdeenshire Council were forced to alert cops to the behaviour of an abusive man after his partner barricaded herself in a bathroom. Ryan Moar and his former partner got into a heated argument resulting in him becoming verbally abusive towards her and punching holes in doors and walls. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the 39-year old’s threatening behaviour intensified to the point where his partner called the council and barricaded herself in the bathroom. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]