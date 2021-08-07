Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
VIDEO: Why is there a tumble dryer in the Bennachie woods?

By Kieran Beattie
August 7, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: August 7, 2021, 11:38 am
Doug Gooday, Aberdeen Council Ranger Service, and Jill Matthew, volunteer with the Baillies of Bennachie group, at one of the installations along the carbon footprint trail Picture by Wullie Marr /
If you go down to the woods today, you’re sure of a big surprise — that is, if you don’t know just how shockingly large your personal carbon footprint is.

A new walking trail near the visitor centre in the forests of Bennachie, Aberdeenshire, invites visitors to find out just how much forest is required to capture the harmful carbon dioxide produced by their daily activities.

The entire trail encircles 1.7 hectares of coniferous woodland – the same area of trees required to capture the annual greenhouse gas emissions from one average UK citizen.

‘It’s a bit weird’

The Bailies of Bennachie group, working together with the Aberdeenshire Council Ranger Service, has created several installations showing how much woodland is needed to tackle everyday sources of pollution.

“The reaction has been very positive, people think it’s a bit weird, but when we talk to them they are telling us they’re taking the messages on board,” said Jill Matthew, who helped to bring the project to life.

First along the trail is an installation about food, using pizza as an example.

The food installation shows the impact of ordering pizza. Picture by Wullie Marr

A large area of trees is roped-off, showing how much space is required to absorb the carbon dioxide created by ordering a pizza with meat toppings .

A smaller patch of trees inside shows visitors how ordering a vegetarian pizza can be better for the climate.

Bringing climate change home

Jill said: “So often when we’re talking about climate change the discussion is about rainforest, or polar bears, or huge wildfires.

“What we really wanted to do here was make it relatable, and bring this issue into the home.”

The commuting installation shows the impact of travelling from Inverurie to Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr

Another of the installations, which were created by artist Susan Cassie, uses traffic signs to demonstrate how much forest is needed to capture the carbon dioxide emitted when commuting between nearby Inverurie and Aberdeen using different modes of transport.

Visitors will also find a tumble dryer and clothes, for a piece designed to show the climate impact of the fashion industry – how best to dry your washing if you want to protect the planet.

The carbon footprint trail will remain in place until the COP26 climate change conference later this year.

Potential for expansion

Doug Gooday, of the Aberdeenshire Council Ranger Service, hopes the project could go further than just Bennachie.

Doug Gooday, from the Aberdeen Council Ranger Service, and Jill Matthew, volunteer with the Baillies of Bennachie group at the installation explaining the climate impact of technology.

He said: “I think it’s important to understand that nature can do so much for us, but we need to make changes in the way we live to help nature help us.

“The reaction so far has been great, and we’re considering if we could expand this idea to other habitats and places across Aberdeenshire, and maybe Scotland.

“This trail is all in a coniferous woodland, but there are other environments we could explore as well, like peatland.”

 

