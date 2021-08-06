News / Aberdeenshire £3,000 worth of heroin recovered and 44-year-old man arrested in an Aberdeen drug raid By Daniel Boal August 6, 2021, 6:49 pm Updated: August 6, 2021, 7:10 pm Drug cops have struck a blow to supply lines in the Seaton area of Aberdeen after executing a search warrant that turned up thousands of pounds worth of heroin. The operation, which resulted in the arrest of a 44-year-old man and the seizure of over £3,000 worth of Heroin, was just one of several searches executed in the past few days. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]