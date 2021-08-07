Police call for witnesses after moped rider injured in van crash near Fraserburgh

Police have issued a call for witnesses after a moped rider was injured in a crash with a van on a coastal road near Fraserburgh.

The small van collided with the white moped near Pitullie on the B9031 between Sandhaven and Rosehearty, at around 1pm on Tuesday.

As a result of the crash, the rider was knocked off from his vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

Officers are now seeking people who may have seen the incident or the vehicles involved around that time, or who have a dash cam that may have captured it.

Constable Douglas Morrison of Fraserburgh Community Police Office said: “We are appealing for information and urge anyone who witnessed the collision but has not yet spoken to Police to come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling on the B9031 between Sandhaven and Rosehearty around the time of the collision with a dash camera or who saw the small white van or moped to contact police as they may be able to help with our investigation.”