Commercial property: Agent seeing keen interest in Kintore development

Property firm FG Burnett has reported strong demand for industrial units in Kintore, Aberdeenshire, with a number of pre-lets already secured.

Midmill Business Centre also has a number of flexible suites that will be available from October, following refurbishment. Potential tenants can register their interest for this commercial space well before then.

FG Burnett has highlighted the location’s “excellent transport links to the north and south.

Fast-growing town

Kintore has expanded considerably in recent years, with various residential developments and the re-opening of the train station.

Its business parks are already home to a growing number of commercial occupiers operating in a variety of sectors.

Midmill, which is part of Craigearn Business Park, comprises eight industrial units each of approximately 750sq ft and a separate former steading containing 11 individual suites.

FG Burnett surveyor Lisa Cowie said: “Commercial stock of this size within Kintore is limited and we are already seeing strong demand for the industrial units, with a number of pre-lets already secured.”

The industrial units are fitted out to provide workshop, office and staff facilities. The suites within the steading range from approximately 150sq ft to 3,300sq ft.

Some of the steading units have been pre-let prior to commencement of formal marketing – indicating likely considerable demand for the remaining space. The accommodation is available on flexible lease terms, with tenant incentives, and will be upgraded by the landlord prior to occupation.

Agent highlights broad appeal

According to Aberdeen-based FG Burnett, it would suit a variety of uses – such as single office suites, fitness/wellbeing studios, or hair/beauty salons, subject to a change of planning use. Alternatively, the former steading could be used by a single occupier.

Ms Cowie added: “Midmill Business Centre offers an excellent opportunity both for new starter businesses and for existing businesses who may be seeking new or additional premises, with flexible lease terms and competitive rents available.

“As Kintore continues to expand the requirement for local amenities is ever increasing, with ‘support local’ very much being in vogue as we start to emerge from the pandemic.

“The business suites provide a perfect opportunity for local businesses with aspirations to expand. A number of occupiers are already trading successfully from the scheme and we look forward to welcoming new businesses over the coming months.”

Existing businesses at Midmill include Taylor Made Refills (TMR), which manufactures and supplies environmentally friendly household cleaning products.

The business initially occupied a small suite within the steading but relocated to Unit 7 as it expanded rapidly during lockdown.

TMR owner Carole Taylor said: “We’ve seen and experienced some of the side effects of Covid-19 throughout the various lockdowns which were imposed but that made us act fast and get our website up and running, enabling us to keep up with customer demand.

“Moving to an industrial unit has made a huge difference. We were bursting at the seams in the small suite but the unit has enabled us to take larger deliveries of raw materials, be more efficient with our time and expand our product line.”