News / Aberdeenshire Ambulance delays: North-east woman's 20-hour wait to be taken to hospital ended in sepsis diagnosis By Craig Munro August 9, 2021, 5:07 pm Updated: August 9, 2021, 7:12 pm Ann-Marie Smart had to wait 20 hours for an ambulance to take her to hospital, before learning she had sepsis. Picture by Chris Sumner A north-east woman has slammed the Scottish Ambulance Service after she was left waiting 20 hours to be taken to hospital – only to learn she had potentially life-threatening sepsis. Ann-Marie Smart, who lives in Fetteresso near Stonehaven, said her story demonstrates the need for more ambulances to be made available for patients in need, particularly north of the Central Belt.