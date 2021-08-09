Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021
News / Aberdeenshire

Ambulance delays: North-east woman’s 20-hour wait to be taken to hospital ended in sepsis diagnosis

By Craig Munro
August 9, 2021, 5:07 pm Updated: August 9, 2021, 7:12 pm
Ann-Marie Smart had to wait 20 hours for an ambulance to take her to hospital, before learning she had sepsis. Picture by Chris Sumner
A north-east woman has slammed the Scottish Ambulance Service after she was left waiting 20 hours to be taken to hospital – only to learn she had potentially life-threatening sepsis.

Ann-Marie Smart, who lives in Fetteresso near Stonehaven, said her story demonstrates the need for more ambulances to be made available for patients in need, particularly north of the Central Belt.

