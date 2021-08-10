Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Aberdeenshire

North-east issued with fourth yellow warning for thunderstorms in less than a week

By Craig Munro
August 10, 2021, 10:54 am Updated: August 10, 2021, 11:57 am
Today's weather warning from the Met Office.
People in Aberdeen and southern Aberdeenshire have been told heavy rain and thunderstorms may cause ‘localised disruption’ as the fourth yellow weather warning in six days was issued for the area.

The Met Office put out the warning earlier this morning, and it will last for eight hours between 1pm and 9pm today.

Also covering northern parts of Angus, the weather warning tells people to expect damage to buildings and structures from lightning strikes and flooding, with delays on roads and railways.

It says: “Whilst many places will see showers a few areas will see heavy showers or thunderstorms bringing localised travel disruption and flooding.”

The warning covers a much smaller area than the several other weather warnings that have covered the area in the past week, many of which applied to large swathes of the mainland.

A flood alert from the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) remains in effect for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, having been issued last Thursday.

Sepa’s updated alert reads: “On Tuesday locally heavy slow moving showers could cause flooding impacts from surface water and smaller rivers and watercourses.

“Due to the localised nature of the heaviest showers, not all locations will be affected.”

