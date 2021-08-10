North-east issued with fourth yellow warning for thunderstorms in less than a week

People in Aberdeen and southern Aberdeenshire have been told heavy rain and thunderstorms may cause ‘localised disruption’ as the fourth yellow weather warning in six days was issued for the area.

The Met Office put out the warning earlier this morning, and it will last for eight hours between 1pm and 9pm today.

Also covering northern parts of Angus, the weather warning tells people to expect damage to buildings and structures from lightning strikes and flooding, with delays on roads and railways.

It says: “Whilst many places will see showers a few areas will see heavy showers or thunderstorms bringing localised travel disruption and flooding.”

The warning covers a much smaller area than the several other weather warnings that have covered the area in the past week, many of which applied to large swathes of the mainland.

A flood alert from the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) remains in effect for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, having been issued last Thursday.

Sepa’s updated alert reads: “On Tuesday locally heavy slow moving showers could cause flooding impacts from surface water and smaller rivers and watercourses.

“Due to the localised nature of the heaviest showers, not all locations will be affected.”