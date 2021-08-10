‘Life-saving’ outdoor defibrillator installed in Fraserburgh thanks to donations

A publicly accessible defibrillator has been installed in a main street in Fraserburgh after a huge community effort.

A total of £1,200 was raised to install a housing unit for a defibrillator outside Playbarn Nursery on Saltoun Place.

St Modans Care Home, operated by Meallmore Ltd, donated £350 towards the cause while the remainder was raised by the local community.

The defib was formerly situated inside the nursery but will now be fully accessible in case of emergency, providing Fraserburgh with two of the live-saving machines.

The importance of the device – which gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest – has been brought to the forefront in recent months after Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening game at the Euros.

The kit can increase survival rates by up to 70% – however many of these are not available to the public over 50% of the time.

Julie-Anne Thomson, manager of St Modans Care Home, hopes the newly-installed device can help save lives in Fraserburgh.

Important for the town

She said: “Our care home is at the heart of Fraserburgh’s community. After hearing the need to raise funds to install the defibrillator outside Playbarn Nursery, we knew how important this machine was for people in Fraserburgh.

“The defibrillator’s location means both St Modans, our sister care home, Kynnaird House, and our neighbours can now have full access to the machine.

“We are thrilled to make this contribution to potentially save someone’s life in the local community.”

Julie Wiseman, managing director, Playbarn Nursery, added: “On behalf of everyone at Playbarn Nursery, we would like to thank Meallmore for their generous donation towards our defibrillator housing unit.

“The purchase of the unit means that the defibrillator will be available to the community 24/7. This is very much appreciated by the people of the town and it will be a huge comfort to those in the area.”

Calls to nationalise roll-out of defibrillators

Keiran’s Legacy, set up following the death of Moray teen Keiran McKandie, has been working to secure more defibs across the country, particularly in emergency vehicles.

Keiran’s parents Sandra and Gordon McKandie have asked police to conclude a national review of the use of the devices which they say can “urgently” save lives.

Although they have helped bring scores of the devices to the area, the couple want the roll-out of defibrillators to be nationalised.

One man who benefitted from the charity’s roll-out was James Geraghty who fell ill and lost consciousness while parked in a lay-by in Bridge of Don.

After his frantic wife Pauline and young son tried to pull him out the car, two police officers who were on a routine patrol were flagged down.

They raced to help – saving Mr Geraghty’s life with the device donated by Keiran’s Legacy.