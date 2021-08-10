News / Aberdeenshire Missing Turriff teenager found safe and well By Lauren Robertson August 10, 2021, 5:16 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 5:22 pm Abbie Dawson has been found safe and well. A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Turriff has been found. Abbie Dawson was reported missing from the town’s Delgaty Terrace on Saturday, August 7. Police launched an appeal into her whereabouts, but have now confirmed she has been found safe and well. Officers thanked the public for their help in sharing their appeal. Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]