Two-car crash on busy north-east road near Macduff

A north-east road has now reopened following a two-car crash near Macduff.

The A947 Aberdeen to Banff road was shut near Macduff for around two hours, close to the junction with the B9026 Duff Street.

Banff Bridge has also reopened allowing traffic through.

Emergency services got the call at about 3.20pm.

A police spokesman said there did not appear to be any life-threatening injuries.