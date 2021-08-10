A90 southbound shut due to ‘grain’ spill after two lorries crash

A lorry has shed its load on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road after a crash with another heavy goods vehicle.

Police closed the southbound carriageway of the road near Forfar while the carriageway was cleared.

Nobody is believed to have been injured.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near the junction of the A94 Forfar to Coupar Angus road, at about 5.20pm.

Traffic Scotland confirmed both lanes had been cleared by 10.30pm.

‘It looks like grain’

One motorist on the northbound carriageway spotted a hole at the back of the lorry, where the contents were pouring from out onto the road.

He said: “The lorry was upright with just a hole in the back of it.

“It looks like grain, it’s obviously that time of year where they’ve been harvesting so it looks like grain or barley or something.

Police say the southbound road may be closed for some time to allow the lorry’s load to be removed.

Road users are being asked to avoid the area.

Road Closed – Crash on the A90, Forfar The A90 is closed southbound just before the A94 due to a crash involving two HGVs, one of which has shed its load. It is likely to be closed for some time so please avoid the area and thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/DRob7hxoHc — Angus Police (@AngusPolice) August 10, 2021

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 5.20pm on Tuesday, August 10, to a report of a crash on the A90 southbound just before the A94, Forfar, involving two HGVs [heavy goods vehicle].

“One had shed its load and the road is currently closed and is likely to remain so for some time. Please avoid the area if possible.”