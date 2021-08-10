Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
A90 southbound shut due to ‘grain’ spill after two lorries crash

By Amie Flett
August 10, 2021, 6:33 pm Updated: August 11, 2021, 9:00 am
A lorry's load had spilled on to the A90 southbound near Forfar.
A lorry has shed its load on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road after a crash with another heavy goods vehicle.

Police closed the southbound carriageway of the road near Forfar while the carriageway was cleared.

Nobody is believed to have been injured.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near the junction of the A94 Forfar to Coupar Angus road, at about 5.20pm.

Traffic Scotland confirmed both lanes had been cleared by 10.30pm.

‘It looks like grain’

One motorist on the northbound carriageway spotted a hole at the back of the lorry, where the contents were pouring from out onto the road.

He said: “The lorry was upright with just a hole in the back of it.

“It looks like grain, it’s obviously that time of year where they’ve been harvesting so it looks like grain or barley or something.

Police say the southbound road may be closed for some time to allow the lorry’s load to be removed.

Road users are being asked to avoid the area.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 5.20pm on Tuesday, August 10, to a report of a crash on the A90 southbound just before the A94, Forfar, involving two HGVs [heavy goods vehicle].

“One had shed its load and the road is currently closed and is likely to remain so for some time. Please avoid the area if possible.”

