News / Aberdeenshire Police remind dog owners to keep pets on lead at nature reserve after duckling killed By Shona Gossip August 11, 2021, 6:25 pm Updated: August 11, 2021, 6:27 pm The alleged incident happened at Forvie Nature Reserve. Picture: Ruairidh Finlayson A 37-year-old man has been charged after a duckling was killed at a north-east nature reserve. Police are now reminding all dog owners that their pets must be kept on a lead at Forvie Nature Reserve, near Newburgh, following the alleged incident. Constable Scott Harris, from the Formartine community policing team, said: "I would like to thank the members of the public who helped us with this inquiry. I would appeal to the public to continue to continue to report wildlife crime. Offences of this nature are serious and will not be tolerated." The man has been reported to the procurator fiscal.