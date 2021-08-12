Police inquiries ongoing after woman injured during Inverurie incident

A 45-year-old woman was injured during an incident in Inverurie on Thursday morning.

Police and ambulance attended the scene in the Market Place area of the town just after 10.30am.

The woman sustained a minor injury but the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 10.30am on Thursday, August 12 to a report of a woman being injured in the Market Place area of Inverurie.

“A 45-year-old woman sustained a minor injury and did not require further medical attention.

“Officers attended and are carrying out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances and the assistance of the public and local businesses is greatly appreciated.

“There is not thought to be any threat to the wider public.”