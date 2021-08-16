News / Aberdeenshire Baby boutique bandit who smashed his way into shop avoids prison sentence By Kathryn Wylie August 16, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 16, 2021, 6:00 pm John McCormick at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. A valium-fuelled lout who smashed his way into a high street baby shop in full view of CCTV cameras has been spared jail and urged to “put your money where your mouth is”. John McCormick threw a brick through a front window of Daisy’s Baby Boutique in Peterhead – a crime even his own lawyer dubbed “not the work of a master criminal”. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]