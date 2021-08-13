News / Aberdeenshire Two bikers taken to hospital after crash involving two cars in Aberdeenshire By Ross Hempseed August 13, 2021, 6:39 pm Updated: August 13, 2021, 8:24 pm Two motorcyclists have been taken to hospital after a crash involving two cars. The bike’s passenger was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary while the driver was taken by road ambulance following the incident on the B9170 Methlick to Oldmeldrum road. The occupants of the cars were uninjured. Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene at about 4.40pm. Police said the road remains closed. More to follow Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close