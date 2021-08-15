News / Aberdeenshire Oil and gas worker jailed after headbutt assault at wedding By David McPhee and Kathryn Wylie August 15, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: August 15, 2021, 7:20 pm Kristofor Keith assaulted his victim outside the Banff Springs Hotel An oil and gas worker has been jailed after attacking a man at a wedding reception. A jury found Kristofor Keith, 36, guilty of carrying out the assault on Craig Neill at the Banff Springs Hotel by repeatedly punching him on the head and head-butting him on July 6 2019. Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the blows caused Mr Neill to fall backwards against a windowsill and strike his head. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]