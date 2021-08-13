Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Aberdeenshire

People living in Highlands and Aberdeenshire urged to make use of mobile testing centres next week

By Ross Hempseed
August 13, 2021, 9:12 pm Updated: August 14, 2021, 10:49 am
Mobile Covid-19 testing sites will be stationed across the north and north-east of Scotland next week to help keep track of the coronavirus.

NHS Highland will be deploying the mobile test unit, Moves Like Jabber, to Dingwall all next week, while NHS Grampian will set up several sites in major towns across the region.

This is to promote community testing and to get people familiar with using a lateral flow device test kit, which is used to detect Covid-19.

By using mobile units, health boards can reach out to people in local communities that are unable to travel far to get tested.

In the Highlands, the mobile unit will be set up at the Southside Car & Lorry Park on Greenhill Street in Dingwall.

In Grampian a number of sites will set up including in Peterhead, Ellon and Fraserburgh.

A full list of places to get tested in your area is available on the Aberdeenshire Council website.

Local authorities and health boards are keen to see people get tested to give them a better understanding of how Covid-19 is spreading and to take action against it.

Speaking about the deployment of mobile testing units in his area, convener of Highland Council, Bill Lobban, said: “In Highland we now have three mobile testing units available to travel to identified locations with a team of trained staff to deliver testing for people without symptoms.

“Our mobile units can be deployed wherever needed. If mobile units come to your area we encourage you to make use of the testing facilities as this will enable quick detection of any localised cases of Covid-19.

“It also offers reassurance for anyone concerned about potentially being an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.”

