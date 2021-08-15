Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Car enthusiasts flock to Royal Deeside Motor Show – the north-east’s first large-scale event since Covid restrictions lifted

By Lauren Robertson
August 15, 2021, 7:42 pm Updated: August 15, 2021, 7:52 pm
Royal Deeside Motor Show at Kincardine Castle.
Royal Deeside Motor Show at Kincardine Castle.

The weekend saw the grounds of Kincardine Castle and Estate came to life with the roars of engines and hums of crowds this weekend.

Thousands of petrolheads were in their element at the Royal Deeside Motor Show where car lovers gathered to celebrate everything with wheels and an engine.

And with more than 1,000 vintage, retro and modern vehicles on display, it was the place to be.

Visitors were treated to parades of classic cars, with everything from an original American police department car to an Ultima sports car, making the grade.

Bonnets were up and spectators had their heads in the engines enjoying a good nosey round, chatting to classic car owners.

Children were delighted sitting in vintage cars, possibly imagining having one of their own someday.

It was a feast for the eyes and one man who had his classic motorcycle on show even had someone offering to buy it from him.

The motor show was the north-east’s first event of its scale since Covid restrictions eased in Scotland.

Motorists from across the UK flocked to the region to show off their prized vehicles, or simply to admire those of others.

It was organised by Aberdeen-based Etiom Events and sponsored by Lamborgini Edinburgh.

Since it was announced in October 2020, the event has captured the attention of many motor enthusiasts both locally and nationally who have signed up to showcase their vehicles.

