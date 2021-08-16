Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Police confirm no suspicious circumstances surrounding death of man, 42, on Peterhead street

By Ellie Milne
August 16, 2021, 8:22 pm Updated: August 16, 2021, 8:35 pm
Police were called to Broad Street in Peterhead
Police were called to Broad Street in Peterhead

A 42-year-old man was found dead on a Peterhead street, with police confirming there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Broad Street in the town at around 8.25pm on the evening of August 12.

Police confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the death are not believed to be suspicious.

A police spokesman said: “Around 8.25pm on Thursday, August 12, officers were called to the death of a 42-year-old man on Broad Street, Peterhead.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]