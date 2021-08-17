Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Queen remains at Balmoral after worker tests positive for Covid

By Laura Elston
August 17, 2021, 2:15 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 2:19 pm
The Queen inspected the Balaklava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates at Balmoral last week
The Queen inspected the Balaklava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates at Balmoral last week

The Queen is carrying on with her Balmoral holiday after a staff member at the Deeside estate tested positive for coronavirus.

The monarch, who is 95 and double jabbed, will remain at her private castle as planned.

The employee was sent home on Saturday following a PCR test, The Sun revealed.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “We have procedures in place should a member of any team get Covid.”

It is the Queen’s first stay at her beloved Scottish sanctuary since the death of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh in April.

Last week she was officially welcomed to Balmoral by a guard of honour, featuring the Royal Regiment of Scotland’s mascot, Shetland Pony Lance Corporal Cruachan IV

Traditionally the Queen inspects troops when she takes residence at the castle, and outside the gates, she casts her eye over soldiers from Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Already this holiday, the Queen has been joined by family members including the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are expected to arrive later this month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal