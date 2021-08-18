Air ambulance called to Peterhead harbour after two men fall from scaffolding

Police, the fire service and an air ambulance helicopter have been called out to a street near the harbour in Peterhead after two men fell from scaffolding.

The emergency services were called to the scene, on the town’s Merchant Street, just before 3pm and remain on the scene.

Two specialist operation response teams from the ambulance service are assisting, with the scaffolding reported to have collapsed.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call at 2.57pm to attend an incident on Merchant Street, Peterhead.

“An ambulance, two of our specialist operation response teams and our air ambulance were dispatched and our staff are still on scene.”

A spokesman for the police said: “We received report of two men having fallen from scaffolding on Merchant Street in Peterhead around 3pm on Wednesday.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We are in attendance on Merchant Street in Peterhead to assist the ambulance, after being called 3.06pm.

“One appliance is on the scene at the moment.”

This is a developing story. More details to follow.