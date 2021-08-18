Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021
Aberdeenshire

Air ambulance called to Peterhead harbour after two men fall from scaffolding

By Craig Munro
August 18, 2021, 3:57 pm Updated: August 18, 2021, 5:41 pm

Police, the fire service and an air ambulance helicopter have been called out to a street near the harbour in Peterhead after two men fell from scaffolding.

The emergency services were called to the scene, on the town’s Merchant Street, just before 3pm and remain on the scene.

Two specialist operation response teams from the ambulance service are assisting, with the scaffolding reported to have collapsed.

Scaffolding has collapsed at a property in Merchant Street, Peterhead.<br />Pic by Chris Sumner

An ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call at 2.57pm to attend an incident on Merchant Street, Peterhead.

“An ambulance, two of our specialist operation response teams and our air ambulance were dispatched and our staff are still on scene.”

A spokesman for the police said: “We received report of two men having fallen from scaffolding on Merchant Street in Peterhead around 3pm on Wednesday.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We are in attendance on Merchant Street in Peterhead to assist the ambulance, after being called 3.06pm.

“One appliance is on the scene at the moment.”

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

