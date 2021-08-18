Emergency services remain on Peterhead street after two men fall from scaffolding

A major multi-service operation has been underway in Peterhead after two men fell to the ground from scaffolding.

Merchant Street remains cordoned off by police this evening following a huge emergency response in the area.

Two men have been taken to hospital after scaffolding collapsed at a nearby property.

Police have been on the scene for over three hours as several cordons remain in place along the street.

Police, fire and an air ambulance crews were called to the street, just a stone’s throw away from the harbour, shortly before 3pm.

Two specialist operation response teams from the ambulance service are also assisting at the scene.

Eyewitnesses at the scene say that half of Merchant Street is currently cordoned off, with officers allowing residents in and out at either end.

It is believed the incident happened at a property close to St Peter’s Church.

Pictures and video from the scene show a heavy police presence close to Peterhead Harbour on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the police said: “We received report of two men having fallen from scaffolding on Merchant Street in Peterhead around 3pm on Wednesday.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

Two fire crews from Peterhead were dispatched to the scene to assist emergency teams but have since returned to base.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call at 2.57pm to attend an incident on Merchant Street, Peterhead.

“An ambulance, two of our specialist operation response teams and our air ambulance were dispatched and our staff are still on scene.”

More information to come as this story develops.