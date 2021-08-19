Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Have you had your say? Stonehaven residents asked how £1.8 million should be spent on sport and leisure

By Lauren Taylor
August 19, 2021, 4:54 pm
Stonehaven Leisure Centre, which is currently being used as a vaccine centre, could be refurbished under the new plans.
Stonehaven Leisure Centre, which is currently being used as a vaccine centre, could be refurbished under the new plans.

Stonehaven residents are being asked for their ideas on how £1.8 million should be used to develop local sport and leisure facilities.

Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA) has been working with local sports organisations to find out how the funds should be spent.

A large number of ideas have now been proposed from sports groups and other members of the community.

Now, the wider public is being asked to give their feedback. They can also submit their own ideas ahead of a public vote on a final selection of options.

What are the current proposals?

Proposals so far include developing an outdoor space for multiple uses and installing floodlights at Glenury Park.

There are also plans to create a climbing wall and to refurbish the Stonehaven Leisure Centre.

Swimmers enjoying the outdoor pool when it reopened in May. There are suggestions to cover it with a roof so it can be accessed year round. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

A roof over the open air swimming pool, which reopened earlier this year, was proposed to allow it to be open year round. Finally, a crazy golf course has been also been suggested by residents.

The funding is from the LLA’s capital budget, meaning it can only be spent on built facilities delivering sport and leisure.

While some ideas put forward may not reach the voting stage, relevant council services will be made aware of the suggestions for future planning.

The participatory budgeting approach is designed to maximise the resources to meet the future needs and demands of the local community.

It is hoped that these sport and leisure venues will be accessible to all, creating a positive and welcoming environment.

People have until August 31 to share their ideas, and then options will be put forward for a vote in October. Visit Aberdeenshire Council’s website to get involved.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]