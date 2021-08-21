News / Aberdeenshire Police called to one vehicle crash near Methlick By Ellie Milne August 21, 2021, 3:14 pm The crash happened on the B9005 Ellon to Fyvie road Police were called to attend a one vehicle crash between Methlick and Ythanbank on Saturday morning. The car was involved in a crash on the B9005 Ellon to Fyvie road at around 11.50am. The road was partially blocked while work was carried out to recover the vehicle. A police spokesman said: “We were called around 11.50am to a report of a one car crash on the B9005 between Methlick and Ythanbank. “The road was partially blocked while the vehicle was recovered.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Driver and passenger taken to hospital following one-vehicle crash on A98 Emergency services at scene after car crashes into bus in Aberdeen city centre Restrictions on A96 near Fochabers following two vehicle crash Two taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash on A90 near Fordon