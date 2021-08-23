‘We all love the hall’: Newtonhill locals in final £10,000 push to buy village hall

Villagers hoping to buy their community hall are on a final push to raise the last £10,000 required.

Skateraw Hall in Newtonhill has played a key part in the community since 1890, hosting an array of meetings, dances and even weddings.

It also houses the Cairnhill Memorial, honouring the men who were killed in World War I.

Now, the Skateraw Hall trustees want to take ownership of the building after being unable to get a lease for it.

They are now aiming to raise £10,000 to complete the deal, securing its future as a meeting place in the village for years to come.

Skateraw Hall in Newtonhill. Picture by Chris Sumner.The owners, Skateraw Development Co agreed to sell the hall to the trustees for £45,000 over two years ago. Earlier this month the committee managed to secure the deposit and signed the missives.

They have launched a GoFundMe page to secure the remaining £10,000.

Securing the funds

Elma Wylie, the business secretary, explained the group had started by collecting pledges until they received charity status.

She said: “We started off with pledges, and that helped us, we had money to pay a deposit and we also saw there was money coming in with pledges.

“So we had another £10k to raise, which is why we’re doing the GoFundMe page to raise the final amount. We’ve got to pay the balance by the end of the year.”

Skateraw Hall is the oldest building in Newtonhill and was originally owned by the Laird of Skateraw, who allowed the fisherfolk to use it as a meeting place and reading room.

It still has its original pine-lining floor, which many villagers have danced on over the years. However, it has warped and the group recently was granted £2,000 from the Meikle Carewe Wind Farm to restore it.

Mrs Wylie explained: “We don’t want to lose it, it would be a fantastic asset for the villagers to lose.

“We all love the hall.”