Deeside community comes together to create colourful Covid-19 tribute

Like many communities across Scotland, residents of Deeside came together during the worst of the pandemic.

With shops shut and Banchory’s High Street littered with social distancing cones, local resident Maureen Mutch decided to do something to add a splash of life back into town to boost morale.

She could never have imagined that the Banchory Painted Stones Project would take off so phenomenally – with more than 3,500 pebbles painted and designed by residents of Banchory, Crathes, Drumoak, Durris and Torphins.

They have been collated into murals at the Bellfield Rose Garden – and the finishing touches have now been added to weather-proof it for years to come.

Already the creation is proving popular with locals and visitors alike.

‘Newest tourist attraction’ adds a splash of colour after dark months of pandemic

Mrs Mutch said the project was originally intended for just one wall in the park, but with stones still being donated by residents – from people aged 14 months to 98 years – it has already expanded.

The 71-year-old praised local businesses for getting behind the project, particularly local builder Bruce McCombie, said: “Initially the project had planned to use only part of one of the walls, however, such was the abundance of stones received it was necessary to expand the project and a children’s area was created, which includes two beautiful oak toadstools carved and donated by Duncan Wight from Trees Are Us in Drumoak.

“The project would have floundered without the generosity of the McCombie family whose building team constructed the sloped wall, and all materials were supplied by local construction companies and generous financial support from Banchory’s business community together with the town’s charitable organisations and residents.

“Banchory’s community spirit shone brightly on the project, it is a display created by the community for the community.”

Dedicated volunteers have now applied a final coat of resin to protect the pebbles from the elements for many years to come.

Mrs Mutch said: “The aim of the project was to remember how our lives changed during the global pandemic and give thanks by sharing our skills to create a landmark in the beautiful area of Deeside which we are fortunate to call home.

“The project raised spirits, brought joy in difficult and uncertain times and gave the community an opportunity to show their heartfelt gratitude to all key workers and those who served the community.”