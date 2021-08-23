‘We’re pudding people’: Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster satisfies sweet tooth in Banchory

Staff at a Deeside hotel were left starstruck last week when a famous actor turned up for some lunch.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster is best known for his roles in The Maze Runner, Nanny McPhee and, most adorably, Love Actually when he was just 13.

The London-born actor – who also starred in Game of Thrones and more recently, Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit – seemed to thoroughly enjoy his meal at the Banchory Lodge Hotel.

The 31-year-old – whose family have links to Banchory – was with two women, who staff believe were his girlfriend and grandmother.

The trio ordered a variety of small dishes for their lunch, including hotel favourites wee bit fishy, little piggies and pea and mint agnolotti.

And they didn’t stop there.

Operations manager Laura Divarquez said Mr Brodie-Sangster indulged his sweet tooth at the lunch.

She said: “He mentioned they would definitely be having pudding as they are ‘pudding people’ and he was overheard saying sticky toffee pudding was his favourite.

“The ladies went for the Portsoy ice cream – jammy dodger and Star bar.”

Star was ‘lovely and chatty’

Staff were, understandably, “very excited” to spot the star at the hotel and managed to grab a snap with him after he’d finished his meal.

Another staff member said: “The staff were very excited to have them here but waited until he was leaving to ask if they could have a picture with him to which he agreed.

“He was lovely and chatty with the staff and they were all delighted to get a photo with him.”

The team shared the unexpected visit on their Facebook page.

They said: “Don’t you just love a celebrity visit? Us too.

“Thomas Brodie-Sangster was here just chilling and having lunch and was so kind to pose with our girls, who were just loving it.

“Ahhh Thomas you are still as cute as when you were banging on drums and falling in Love Actually.”

To keep that sweet tooth satisfied, the star also popped into Continental Cream for some chocolates – which staff said “made their day” as they shared their own snap of him outside.

Even his proud dad Mark spotted the post, joking: “I hope he’s bought some sweeties for his old dad.”

The actor was spotted chatting to fans and posing for pictures as he enjoyed the rest of his trip.