Dad ‘left unable to breathe’ after being grabbed by throat in swings dispute

By Ellie Milne
August 24, 2021, 5:00 pm
Fife police cyclist A985
Police are investigating the assault in Peterhead, which happened on Sunday afternoon

A dad has described the moment another man grabbed him by the throat in a Peterhead playpark.

Robert Davis was with his three-year-old daughter when he was assaulted on Sunday afternoon.

It happened shortly after he had spotted a young boy damaging the swings with a brick in the park behind Springbank Terrace in the Meethill area of the town.

The 30-year-old claims that after he asked the boy to stop, he came back with a man who confronted him and then grabbed him by the neck.

Mr Davis says he was struggling to breathe and that his neck has been left very red and sore.

Mr Davis said: “He came over shouting and swearing at me, even though my three-year-old kid was sitting on the swing behind me. She is very upset about it.

“He put his hand around my neck and squeezed it tight. Then he saw people coming, so he pushed me backwards and he left. I was in shock and very upset.

“He headed towards Springbank Terrace, so maybe someone in that direction saw something when he was walking away from me.

“I need people who may have seen something to come forward.”

The attack happened at around 4pm on Sunday in the park behind Meethill School.

Police are investigating the incident, and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The culprit is described as being white and around 6ft, with dark short hair. He appeared to be in his 30s, was wearing a T-shirt and joggers and had tattoos on his arm.

Constable Victoria Mitchell said: “Thankfully the victim did not sustain any injuries and inquiries into this are ongoing.

“We urge anyone who witnessed this incident to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting PS-20210822-2735 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

