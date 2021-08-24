Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

A90 near Fraserburgh re-opens following two vehicle crash

By Ellie Milne
August 24, 2021, 5:42 pm Updated: August 24, 2021, 5:56 pm
The A90 near Mains of Philorth is currently closed
The A90 near Mains of Philorth is currently closed

Emergency services attended the scene of a two vehicle crash on the A90 south of Fraserburgh.

The A90 Fraserburgh to Edinburgh road near Mains of Philorth was closed in both directions at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Traffic Scotland confirmed that both restricted lanes were cleared by around 5.45pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance at the A90 near Mains of Philorth, Fraserburgh following a crash involving two vehicles. The road is currently closed.”

More to follow.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]