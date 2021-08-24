A90 near Fraserburgh re-opens following two vehicle crash

Emergency services attended the scene of a two vehicle crash on the A90 south of Fraserburgh.

The A90 Fraserburgh to Edinburgh road near Mains of Philorth was closed in both directions at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Traffic Scotland confirmed that both restricted lanes were cleared by around 5.45pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance at the A90 near Mains of Philorth, Fraserburgh following a crash involving two vehicles. The road is currently closed.”

NEW❗ ⌚ 15:40#A90 RTC The A90 is blocked both ways south of Fraserburgh due to an RTC. Ambulance on scene. Please #UseAltRoute meantime and expect longer than normal journey times.@NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/u8aphkpsv1 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 24, 2021

More to follow.