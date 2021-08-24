Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire jeweller raising funds for RNLI after being rescued at sea

By Lauren Taylor
August 24, 2021, 7:31 pm Updated: August 24, 2021, 7:31 pm
Jay Sprigg, owner of Unique Jewels in Fraserburgh, is holding a raffle to raise money for RNLI.
Jay Sprigg, owner of Unique Jewels in Fraserburgh, is holding a raffle to raise money for RNLI.

An Aberdeenshire jewellery maker is raffling unique and handmade pieces to raise funds for the RNLI.

Jay Sprigg, the owner of Unique Jewels in Fraserburgh, designs and makes his own gold and silver jewellery.

Now, he is raffling pieces of unique jewellery that he has designed to raise funds for the RNLI.

The raffle prizes on offer include three handmade anchor pendants designed by Mr Sprigg. Picture by Wullie Marr.

The main prize is a nine carat white gold anchor pendant that retails at £240.

He is also offering two silver anchor pendants that are on sale for £40 and one £50 voucher for his shop.

Mr Sprigg in his workshop handmaking the pieces he is raffling for the RNLI. Picture by Wullie Marr.

The 36-year-old explained that although he has always wanted to raise funds for the RNLI he decided to hold the raffle after recently buying a boat and becoming stuck at sea himself.

Mr Sprigg said: “The engine broke down and I was towed back in by the RNLI, so that was the kick I needed.

“It’s not something I shout about but my engine broke down and that’s what they’re there for and that’s the amazing job they do.

“They help people in that situation and bring them back in safe to shore.”

RNLI is essential in fishing towns

The life-saving charity operated throughout lockdown and volunteers remain on call 365 days a year to help anyone who falls into trouble at sea.

Mr Sprigg believes that the lifeboats are “essential” for Fraserburgh and explained that he has spoken to many others who have required assistance from the volunteers.

He said: “Most people I speak to who have got creel boats or whatever, a lot of them at one point, hopefully years ago and hopefully only once, most of them at some point have had some interaction with the RNLI.

“It’s really quite common when I speak to customers, it’s not unusual.

“It’s unusual as in it doesn’t happen every week, every month, every year thankfully, but most of these experienced fishermen in creel boats at some point have had a tow in.”

Details about buying raffle tickets are explained on the Unique Jewels Facebook page and the winners will be drawn on September 6.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]