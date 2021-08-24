‘Devoted’ family man dies a week after scaffolding collapse at church he was ‘at the heart of’

A man has died nearly a week after scaffolding collapsed at the church he had been “at the heart of” for decades.

Alastair Buchan had been carrying out maintenance at St Peter’s Church in Peterhead when the scaffolding collapsed.

George Forbes died at the scene of the accident in Merchant Street, while Mr Buchan was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. He died on Monday.

The pair, both 77, were widely known in the community.

Father-of-three Mr Buchan, who was married to Carol, had been an active member of St Peter’s Church for years.

Paying tribute to his close friend, Rev Canon Graham Taylor said Mr Buchan was a “devoted family man” who was always ready to chat or laugh.

He said: “The congregation of St Peter’s and everyone who knew him will be deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Alastair Buchan following a tragic accident last week.

“Alastair was a devoted family man, a quiet person but always ready to chat and laugh.

“He and his wife Carol have been mainstays of St Peter’s for many years as they worked hard together to keep the church part of the community in Peterhead, holding a range of positions.”

‘We hold them in our prayers’

Canon Taylor said he got to know the couple 20 years while he was curate at St Peter’s.

“They were always very good to me, and a deep friendship developed,” he said.

“Alastair was also steeped in the church’s history and knew its story very well. St Peter’s meant so much to him and his family. They have been in the very bones of the church family there for generations.

“Today, we mourn the loss of someone who has been at the heart of the church community for many years; a husband to Carol, a father to Richard, Wendy and Craig, a devoted grandfather to Isla and Freya, and a friend to so many.

“We hold in prayer his family and also the family of his friend George Forbes, who passed away last week in the same tragic accident.”

Inquiries into tragedy continue

Emergency services were called to Merchant Street at about 3pm on Wednesday, August 18 following reports the scaffolding at the church had collapsed.

But Mr Forbes could not be saved, and he died at the scene.

Described as a “terrific guy”, Mr Forbes was a familiar face at bowling clubs across the north-east.

Friends from the Buchan Bowling Association and the clubs in Cruden Bay and Peterhead all paid tribute.

Raymond Brown, secretary of the Buchan Bowling Association, was a long-term friend of the father-of-two.

“George was an absolutely terrific guy,” he said. “He had a fantastic sense of humour.

“He was always ready to tell a story. He was a really nice chap to be in company with.

“We will just miss George; he was a cheery chap and a happy-go-lucky guy who was easy to get along with.”

Police have confirmed inquiries into the tragedy are ongoing, and that the Health and Safety Executive has been made aware. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.